Stressing the importance of increasing IT exports from Visakhapatnam to Rs.10,000 crore from the present Rs. 2,000 crore in the next three to four years, MP K. Haribabu called for creation of “plug-and-play” commercial space in the city.

Launching the web portal www.vizageye.com and Android app, a CSR initiative of Paramount Online Services (India) Private Limited, on Sunday he wanted them to study the profile of air passengers arriving in the city as well as the ownership of so many cars flooding the city roads. Vizag Eye has also a helpline (6648888) to provide information to those not familiar with digital technology. Lauding the initiative, MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar said updating information was a continuous process.

Chief Advisor Vaddadi Sankar credited Vizag with having the key feature of extremely well-laid out, infrastructure-driven ecosystem and soft infrastructure with the availability of services and need for citizens to access a host of services necessary for the smooth running of the city. With initiatives like this the city would be well on its way to gradually becoming a smart city, he felt.

Vizag Eye CEO Sridhar Kakkerla, Chief Technical Officer Mangalampalli Pavan Kumar and BJP East Godavari IT Cell convener Ravikiran Pedireddy participated.