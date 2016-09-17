The tenders for the 900-km long underground cabling work of Andhra Pradesh Eastern Power Distribution Company Limited (APEPDCL), will be floated by the end of September.

This was disclosed by Principal Secretary of Department of Energy Ajay Jain, here on Friday.

The project is being supported by the World Bank with a funding of Rs. 720 crore and will be completed in 18 months time in four phases. The project includes 122 km of 33 kv lines, 290 km of 11kv and 353 km of LT lines.

Mr. Jain also indicated that the Transmission and Distribution losses of APEPDCL in the month of July has come down to 3.43 per cent, which was the lowest in the country. He also said T and D losses of APSPDCL has also come down from 13.94 per cent to 10.20 per cent. “We are trying to reduce it further by curbing power theft and energy lossES,” he said.

According to the Energy Secretary, AP was the first State in the country to dispense with the ‘feasibility certificate’. “A GO was issued on Sept. 7, and industries need not produce the feasibility certificate, which was responsible for inordinate delay in giving new connections,” he said.

On IT initiatives of APEPDCL, Mr. Jain said 2,800 feeders have been connected to real-time server and they can be monitored 24/7.