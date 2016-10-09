The Visakhapatnam Malayalees Welfare Association has sought the running of a special train for the convenience of Ayyappa devotees visiting Sabarimala from November 13.

In a letter East Coast Railway General Manager Umesh Singh on Saturday, association president N. Dhanapalan and general secretary M.P. Kuriakose appealed for introduction of a special train from Nov 16, 2016 to Jan 15, 2017 in the route of train no. 18567/18568, running between Visakhapatnam and Kollam.

It is a practice for the railways to introduce the special train in view of non-availability of accommodation on the Visakhapatnam-Kollam train during the Sabarimala season.

They noted that the devotees have been awaiting an early announcement from the Waltair Division so that they could book their tickets.