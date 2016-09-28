Measures will be taken to revive the agreements reached with various entrepreneurs in the past for the provision of amenities at places of tourist interest in the district, Collector Pravin Kumar has said.

The Collector participated in a ‘Tourism Walk’ organised on the occasion of World Tourism Day on the Beach Road here on Tuesday.

Addressing the participants before the start of the walk, Mr. Pravin Kumar recalled that several entrepreneurs had evinced interest in investing funds to the tune of Rs.2,500 crore at tourist places in the district in the past and agreements were made with them in the past.

There was immense scope for provision of tourist amenities like hotels and convention centres.

He said all out efforts would be made to utilise the services of the entrepreneurs with the support of the government. He said Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Chief Secretary SP Tucker were monitoring the progress of the tourism works in the district by reviewing the situation from time to time. The district was endowed with a lot of tourist places and measures were being taken to showcase them to the world.

Saying that Vizag Beach has a unique place among the beaches in India, Mr. Pravin Kumar said the 8-km stretch of footpaths on either side of the RK Beach have now been provided with ramps to enable physically challenged persons to go around the beach on their own on their wheelchairs.

Later, the Collector participated in the walk up to YMCA along with hoteliers, tourism officials, members of the District Tourism Promotion Council and morning walkers. The participants were enthusiastic despite the incessant rain.

Commissioner of the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) M. Harinarayan Assistant Tourism Officer Lakshman and District Forest Officer B. Dhanunjaya Rao were present.