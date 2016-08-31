Noted rowdy-sheeter Pasupuleti Vijay Kumar (38), who was attacked and beaten with iron rods on Sunday, died while undergoing treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at KGH, here on Tuesday. The deceased had suffered grievous head injuries.

Vijay Kumar, who was one among the 13 accused in the sensational murder case of another rowdy-sheeter Telugu Anil Kumar, was out on bail.

Anil Kumar was waylaid and brutally murdered by his rival gang headed by Narasimha Murthy and Podugu Kiran in May 2015.

Thereafter, the rivalry between the gangs gained momentum and Narasimha Murthy alias Latchu was done to death by Anil’s trusted lieutenant Kasim in March 2016, and Podugu Kiran committed suicide in Central Jail in July this year.

Police suspect that Kasim who was arrested for Latchu’s murder and was out on bail, would have hatched a plan to eliminate Vijay Kumar.

The deceased was attacked by a group of two or three persons on Sunday evening at around 6.30 p.m. near Leelamahal theatre junction.

The police are investigating all possible angles, including involvement of Kasim and other gang rivalries. It is learnt that the police have reportedly picked up two suspects, who were involved in an alleged altercation with Vijay Kumar following dispute over selling cinema tickets in black a few days ago.