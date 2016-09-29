Performing primary angioplasty within 12 hours of a heart attack when a block is noticed in the blood vessels is now the latest method being adopted by cardiologists to save a patient.

This is because the heart muscle must not be damaged, since once a heart muscle is damaged it is irreversible, noted cardiologist C.V. Rao said here on the eve of World Heart Day being observed on Thursday.

In the case of patients who are at a distant place from a medical centre having a cathlab and cannot be taken there hospital within 12 hours to undergo angioplasty, trained physicians are administering drugs that dissolve the clot immediately to reduce the intensity of the heart attack. Thus the patient is prepared for angioplasty as he or she is being brought to a medical centre.

In the case of patients reaching a medical centre after 12 hours, the cardiologist waits for the patient to get stabilised goes for angioplasty if the blocks are significant, Dr. Rao said at a press conference he addressed along with cardiologists G.S.R. Murthy, P.V.V.N.M. Kumar, and Sandeep Malaviya at the Care Hospital.

One of the new investigation tools being used is HsCRP, a blood test to detect if the patient is having high cholesterol which indicates high risk of a person suffering a heart attack. Other issues like blood pressure, diabetes and one being male and above 40 years are also risk factors. Another tool, CT coronary calcium is a test that finds out if calcium deposit is more to start the treatment before waiting for the patient to experience the symptoms of heart attack, like chest pain, etc. CT coronary angio is a scan test.

This year’s theme of World Heart Day is power up your life. This tells the people to take proper food, have good habits, do exercise regularly and lead a stress-free life.