Vice -Chancellor of GITAM University M.S. Prasada Rao and Vice-President and Global Head - Technology Business Unit, TCS, V. Rajanna, giving away winner's trophy to the team of Navy Children's School in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.— Photo: C.V. Subrahmanyam

After five rounds of competitive quizzing at the regional finals of the TCS IT Wiz Quiz held here on Wednesday at Kalabharati auditorium, it was team of Navy Children’s School (NCS) represented by Rohit Mishra and Ashutosh Kumar that was crowned the winners.

Over 700 students of class eight to 12 from around 50 schools in the city participated in the quiz organised by Tata Consultancy Services. The theme for the quiz was ‘Default is Digital’ and looked into the technological trends that are poised to have huge traction across the globe.

The regional champions walked away with an iPad air each while the runners-up team from Timpany Senior Secondary School represented by Ansh Bhatnagar and Nikhil Ninani were rewarded an iPad mini each along with a specially designed trophy and medals.

The six finalists received an array of exciting prizes from TCS ranging from space pack, selfie stick, earphones, bluetooth speakers and pen drives.

The prizes were given away to winners by Vice-Chancellor of GITAM University M.S. Prasada Rao and vice-president and global gead – Technology Business Unit, TCS V. Rajanna. The quiz was hosted by quizmaster Giri ‘Pickbrain’ Balasubramaniam. The TCS IT Wiz 2016 is being held across 15 locations of Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Coimbatore, Delhi, Hyderabad, Indore, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Pune and Visakhapatnam.