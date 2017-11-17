Natural farming practices hog the limelight

more-in

Successful practices in organic and zero-budget farming using natural pesticides and fertilizer and several educated professionals, including from IT sector, successfully returning to such farming hogged the limelight at an interaction with progressive farmers at the AgTech summit on Thursday. Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, who sat through the session, assured the farmers of building a knowledge bank collecting the best practices, bringing technology and finding the best markets in the world.

Meka Radhakrishna Murthy of Mantripalem in Nagaram mandal of Guntur district narrated the traditional paddy cultivation process reducing labour cost. Quoting from a sixth century BC book, he also narrated a method of fighting weeds effectively. On second crop of pulses too, use of pesticide could be eliminated by using hay and other material and generating yellow smoke.

He suggested farming in one acre raising bunds and taking up horticulture and aqua culture to multiply the income. Praising Mr. Radhakrishna Murthy’s knowledge, Mr. Naidu said a list of such persons would be prepared and a meeting conducted with them. He felicitated the farmer.

Gullepalli Sujatha of Pedarakatla in Konakanamitla mandal of Prakasam district spoke how natural farming and modern technology were combined to achieve the best results in 32 acres. Farm ponds, raising bunds, mulching, trenches, inter-cropping helped increase nutrition and moisture, she said. Using sensors helped in reducing the use of water through drip and sprinkler irrigation. “Digital mapping and weather station are being used and we have plans to go in for precision farming,” Ms. Sujatha said.

Nara Parthasaradhi of Dharmavaram mandal said he returned to farming after working for 11 years in the software field. Beginning farming in a small way in 2009, he finally quit his job two years ago and formed a ZBNF farmers’ network. Working with the Agriculture Department, he had been able to reduce wastage and introduce grading and sorting. The produce was being marketed among communities in Bangalore.

A. Gangabhavani of Chintadapalli near Tadepalligudem said she had successfully taken up natural farming in one and a half acres after returning from the U.S. where she had stayed for 17 years and got 25 bags of produce. “If I can learn it in five months and do it in five months, farmers can do much better,” she said. Ramakrishna of Anantapuram district, who successfully took up integrated organic farming in 108 acres, offered to train others. Speaker Kodela Siva Prasada Rao and Agriculture Minister Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy were present.