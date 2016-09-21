Opposing VUDA calling for tenders for private parties to maintain the recently inaugurated City Central Park, a State asset, BJP Legislature Party leader P. Vishnu Kumar Raju has suggested that the park should be run for a year by VUDA.

The main reason for the proposal to lease out the park for a long period of 20 years and calling for tenders was learnt to have been the investment of Rs.10 crore to be made by the agency for water sports amusement in two acres of land in the park, the MLA said.

VUDA needs to re-evaluate the necessity of a water amusement park in the park, Mr. Raju said in a statement here adding it should take the opinion of elected representatives before taking a decision on the long lease. Such a long lease would not allow termination of lease even of the maintenance was not up to the expectations of the public, he said.

Since the park had been opened, VUDA would have an idea of the revenue expected, he said.

This park is a State asset and the Rs. 1000 crore worth property should be maintaned by VUDA for at least one year and it could do so by engaging a number of gardeners and workers. It could also provide a water amusement park inside the park, he said.

The Floor Leader of BJP in the Legislative Assembly has also wanted the government to think again on creating water sports facilities on the beach since such an experiment in the past had failed. Instead of using a large piece of land for water sports facility the same could be utilised for providing sports facilities for children or a park or other facility for common public.