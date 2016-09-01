The last date for submitting applications for admission with late fee into the various masters, degree, PG diploma and diploma programmes of July 2016 session of Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has been extended from August 31 to September 15.

Candidates residing in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, East and West Godavari districts of AP and Yanam of Puducherry Union Territory can apply, Regional Director of IGNOU S. Raja Rao has informed on Wednesday. The Common Prospectus, costing Rs. 200 is available at IGNOU Regional Centre at Ushodaya Junction, MVP Colony, here, and at IGNOU Study Centres located in Visakhapatnam, Kakinada, Rajamahendravaram, Amalapuram, Gajuwaka, Vizianagaram, Etcherla and Rajam. Online Admissions: Candidates can also log in to the following link for online admissions:https://onlineadmission.

ignou.ac.in/admission/.

The Regional Centre here can be contacted on 0891 2511200/300/400, mobile 84 990 844 28. IGNOU Study Centres will also provide details.

New programme

IGNOU has introduced a diploma in aqua culture in English medium through its study centre at Rajam.