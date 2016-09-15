Institutions, organisations, schools and colleges organised programmes on the occasion of Hindi fortnight on Wednesday. At the Eastern Naval Command, Chief of Staff Vice-Admiral A.K. Jain released the 22nd edition of Hindi magazine Poorvi Vani and presented Rajbhasha Puraskars to the units and prizes to the winners of competitions held during the fortnight. At the Visakhapatnam Port Trust, Deputy Chairman P.L. Haranadh was chief guest of the valedictory function. Secretary and Official Language Officer T. Venu Gopal, Hindi Officers P. Rajendra Prasad and P. Suryakala, Deputy Conservator Capt. Tripathi, and others participated.

Hindi fortnight concluded at BHEL HPVP with a function in which General Managers D. Asokan and B. Srinivas presented prizes to the winners of competitions.

Scientist 'G' and Principal Associate Director Amitava Das inaugurated Hindi fortnight celebrations at NSTL. Scientist C Krishna Kumar Mishra, Scientist F T.V.S.L. Satyavani, Scientist 'G' and Chairman of HFC K Bhaskara Raju spoke.

At Mrs. A.V.N. College, Principal Vedula Perraju was chief guest of the Hindi Divas programme.

Delhi Public School celebrated Hindi Pakhwada by conducting competitons and cultural programmes. Principal Eswari Prabhakar was chief guest. At the GVP MLBT High School, Principal V. Madhuravani said that every one should learn Hindi. winners of competitions held in Hindi.