It has been proposed to ease traffic towards Gopalapatnam

The land that has to be given in lieu of NSTL land required for the bypass road to ease traffic towards Gopalapatnam and Simhachalam has to be decided for the proposal hanging fire for a long time now to make progress.

The Ministry of Defence has agreed, in principle, to give land passing through the NSTL for the bypass road to be laid.

The proposal has been hanging fire for years now. The Ministry of Defence agreed to give the land in lieu of allotment of land of equal value as early as in March 2013 to pave the way for the road that joins the Simhachalam road. It will ease traffic at the NAD Junction providing a bypass to traffic from Simhachalam side to the highway and vice versa.

The offer of land by the GVMC at INS Kalinga had been turned down by NSTL.

However, with Visakhapatnam West MLA P.G.V.R. Naidu pursuing it, there was some headway early this year. The NSTL authorities have agreed to take land nearby in lieu of the land required for the road. The land has to be given by the Simhachalam Devasthanam. The GVMC will have to give land, in turn, to the Devasthanam.

An official committee formed to discuss the details held meetings. “Once Collector Pravin Kumar returns from the US, the issue of land needed and to be given in its lieu will have to be decided by the committee,” Mr. Naidu told The Hindu .

The road can be formed without much delay by calling for a short tender notice after that, he said.

The bypass road as per the Master Plan will also help ease the traffic congestion on either side of the BRTS corridor between NAD and Simhachalam Arch.