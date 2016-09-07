Cities » Visakhapatnam

VISAKHAPATNAM, September 7, 2016
Updated: September 7, 2016 07:49 IST

Battery tri-cycles to be given to differently abled

  • Special Correspondent
Differently-abled persons at a screening camp organised in Viskahapatnam on Tuesday. —Photo: C.V.Subrahmanyam
A large number of beneficiaries attend screening camp held at MP’s office

As many as 157 differently abled persons have registered their names for receiving battery-powered tricycles at a camp conducted by the Central government organisation Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALMICO) and Department for Welfare of Differently Abled at the office of local MP K. Haribabu on Tuesday.

This camp has attracted more beneficiaries compared to the one held last time.

A mega camp is being planned next year, Dr. Haribabu said after inaugurating the camp. The battery-powered tricycle is meant for those having 80 per cent disability. Each tricycle would cost Rs. 37,000 and he is allotting Rs. 12,000 from his MP LAD fund while the Union government’s share is Rs. Rs. 25,000. If more number of beneficiaries needed the tricycles, there was a provision to seek contribution from MP LAD funds of other MPs, he said.

Dr. Haribabu said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was paying a lot of attention for the welfare and betterment of differently abled. The Central government has allotted one of the two stadiums for the differently abled to Visakhapatnam and it is coming up at Gambhiram at a cost of Rs. 50 crore.

Assistant Director (disabled welfare) Venkateswara Rao, BJP medical cell convenor R. Ravikumar and others were present.

Hostel opened

Dr. Haribabu also opened a hostel building for differently abled children at Peda Jalaripeta, built with CSR funds from NTPC at a cost of Rs. 27.40 lakh. He wanted parents to make use of Cochlear transplant surgeries being done on speech and hearing impaired children at a cost of Rs. 6 lakh each with the help of Central Government funds.

He appreciated NTPC for providing solar power system and toilets in the hostel and promised to provide solar plates to generate 1 kv solar power and water heaters from his MP LAD funds. Chairperson of Zilla Praja Parishad Lalam Bhavani, MLA V. Ramakrishna Babu, Joint Collector-II D.V. Reddy, AGM Of NTPC G. Siva Prasad and others were present.

