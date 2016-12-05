They walk with special friends

Students of Arunodaya Special School and Visteel Mahila Samiti along with students of other schools taking part in a walkathon at Ukkunagaram in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

more-in

Arunodaya Special School along with Visteel Mahila Samiti, Friends of Arunodaya and students from other schools took part in a walkathon at Ukkunagaram here on the theme ‘accessibility for inclusion’ on Sunday.

With banners reading ‘walk with a special friend,’ about 500 children along with several parents, well-wishers and members of Visteel Mahila Samiti participated in the walkathon.

Balloons were released symbolically. Slogans were raised in the walkathon to make an accessible environment for all the persons with special needs.

Winners of the group song and skit competition performed in the valedictory programme. Prizes were given away to the winners of various competitions held based on the theme.

The programme was flagged off Visteel honorary president Annapurna Gouri Madhusudan.