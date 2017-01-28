Partner with govt. in building Amaravati, CM tells investors

more-in

VISAKHAPATNAM: Making a strong pitch to investors to make Andhra Pradesh the best place to live with high happiness index by 2029, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Friday rolled out a red carpet to corporates to partner with the state to build Amaravati as a futuristic city. Claiming credit for acquiring 35,000 acres from farmers under the Land Pooling Scheme worth ₹40,000 crore for constructing the capital for the new-born State, he said they were ready to extend all help to the investors to put their money in infrastructure and other projects in Amaravati as well as in other parts of AP to make it the best destination to live in the world.

He was speaking on the first day of the two-day CII Partnership Summit-cum-Sunrise Andhra Pradesh Investment Meet here at APIIC Grounds, Harbour Park. Mr. Naidu said people from AP were known for their hard working nature and entrepreneurship, and pointed out how those belonging to the state occupied high positions, including CEO posts of big companies such as Google and Microsoft.

Investments

He said because of his pro-active policies, they had signed 328 MoUs envisaging an investment of ₹4.67 lakh crore during the first Partnership Summit. Including other MoUs, he put the number of projects at 927 with an investment of ₹5.03 lakh crore. “As on date, we have either cleared or grounded 659 projects with an investment of ₹2.82 lakh crore in a year — an all time-record,” he said. Like Vibrant Gujarat, Sunrise AP had also caught the imagination of investors from all over the world, he pointed out, and explained how AP had turned into a gateway for investments in gas and oil, tourism, infrastructure, housing, manufacturing, agriculture and food processing industries.

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his initiatives on GST and demonetisation, he said the decisions would ensure buoyancy in the economy after sometime.