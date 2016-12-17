Council Chairman to get LL.D degree

more-in

Chairman of AP Legislative Council A. Chakrapani will receive LL.D degree (Doctor of Law) during the second and third convocation of the Damodaram Sanjivayya National Law University to be held at the Port Kalvani auditorium here on Saturday.

Dr. Chakrapani will receive LL.D. for his thesis on Right to Information in India-a critical review. Director of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant G. Bhavani Sankara Prasad and T. Padma will receive LL.Ds for their respective thesis social security: a case study of VSPt and criminalisation of politics-a study with reference to election reforms.

DSNLU Vice-Chancellor V. Kesava Rao said on Friday that students who have successfully completed their B.A., LL.B (honours), LL.M. and LL.D. courses by the end of 2014-15 and 2015-2016 will receive their degrees during the convocation on Saturday. Thirty five students of the 2015 batch and 50 of the 2016 batch will receive their B.A., LL.B. degrees during the second and third convocations respectively. Ten gold medals and two silver medals will be awarded for each year. Four will receive their LL.M. (master of law) degrees during the third convocation. One gold medal would be awarded for this course. Chief Justice of India Mr. Justice T.S Thakur will be the chief guest of the convocation and will deliver the convocation address. Acting Chief Justice of High Court at Hyderabad Mr. Justice Ramesh Ranganathan, who is also Chancellor of DSNLU will preside. Chief Minister N. Chandra Babu Naidu will be the guest of honour.

Prof. Kesava Rao said university will commence its activity at the Nyayaprastha, its own premises on a 46-acre plot at Sabbavaram, from January next by starting its even semester.