CPI(M) condemns transfer of VIMS Director

The city committee of CPI(M) has strongly condemned the State government for relieving Director of VIMS P.V. Sudhakar from the post and appointing a retired professor of AMC and KGH T.V. Rao, who is now working with the GITAM Institute of Medical Sciences, in his place. Dr. Sudhakar, who is HoD of Plastic Surgery of AMC and KGH, is holding the additional charge.

Express orders were issued appointing Dr. T.V. Rao as Director of VIMS and Dr. Sudhakar was forced to relieve from the post immediately, secretary of CPI (M) city committee B. Ganga Rao alleged in a statement.

Dr. Sudhakar was relieved of the charge of Director immediately because he was not inclined towards privatising some super speciality wings of VIMS and he was sent out of VIMS because the tenders called for the privatisation process would be opened in a few days, Dr. Ganga Rao alleged. “This is the government’s plan to privatise VIMS and this is why it has brought in a person amicable to it in a hurry. But we demand the government to withdraw Dr. Sudhakar’s transfer and to drop its plan to privatise VIMS”, he said.