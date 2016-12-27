Assets worth Rs. 40 lakh in bank locker of R&B engineer

more-in

Continuing the raid for the third day on R&B Deputy Executive Engineer (Electrical Sub Division) Subhas Chandra Patro, who was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) under disproportionate assets case, the Central Investigation Unit (CIU) of the ACB seized properties and documents worth Rs. 39.5 lakh from a bank locker on Monday.

The officer was arrested on Sunday and the disproportionate assets seized till that date were about Rs. 4.08 crores. With Monday’s seizure they went up to Rs. 4.50 crores excluding the promissory notes, the land documents and blank cheques that were found in the locker, said Ms. Ramadevi, DSP, CIU, ACB.

The CIU team opened a locker in Andhra Bank, Visalakshi Nagar branch, in the city and seized the document of one house plot measuring 295 sq yds at Adavivaram here, gold ornaments of 180 grams valued at Rs. 4.5 lakh, silver articles 1 kg of Rs. 25,000, bank balances Rs. 6.5 lakh, fixed deposits Rs. 21 lakh, additional payment receipts towards plots Rs. 8 lakh, six blank promissory notes issued to other persons and four blank cheques of others. Earlier, the ACB had seized documents pertaining to 13 plots (measuring 200 sq yards to 300 sq yards) at various parts in the city, two house sites in Vizianagaram district, one house at Visalakshi Nagar, one flat (1,495 sft) at Venkojipalem, a commercial complex at Madhurawada in the city, 608 gms of gold ornaments, 850 gms silver ornament, Rs. one lakh, bank balances of Rs. 29 lakh, fixed deposits of Rs.10 lakh, deposits in chits of Rs.19 lakh, LIC policies of Rs. 6 lakh, one 4-wheeler and a two-wheeler.