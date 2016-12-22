Amphibious exercise off Kakinada coast

Ground troops being landed ashore by a Landing Craft Assault during the Jal Prahar amphibious exercise being conducted by the Eastern Naval Command off Kakinada coast on Wednesday.

VISAKHAPATNAM: With the aim of fostering joint training and validating Standard Operating Procedures for amphibious operations, the Eastern Naval Command commenced an amphibious exercise 'Jal Prahar' off Kakinada coast on Wednesday.

Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet along with Brigade Commanders of 108 Mountain Brigade and 91 Infantry Brigade are overseeing the exercise.

The three-day exercise includes participation of Navy ships, landing platform dock Jalashwa and landing ship tanker Gharial from ENC, and INS Cheetah (LST) from the Andaman and Nicobar Command (ANC), according to an officail release.

Ships of the Eastern Fleet are operating in close vicinity of the amphibious ships in support of the operation. Army component includes participation of one company of troops each from Southern Army Command and ANC. In addition to ground troops, mechanized vehicles and troop carriers are also participating in the exercise. Aircraft from Naval Air Stations Dega and Rajali are also part of the exercise by providing air cover during the operation.

