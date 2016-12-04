AU to introduce more self-financing courses

more-in

Senate gives nod for six-year integrated course in AU College of Engineering for Women

The Academic Senate of Andhra University at its meeting here on Saturday approved a recommendation to start civil engineering branch in B.Tech. as a self-financing course and six-year integrated course in the AU College of Engineering for Women from the ensuing academic year.

Six-year integrated course will be offered in ECE and computer engineering branches with an intake of 30 each. The Senate meeting, presided over by Vice-Chancellor G. Nageswara Rao has also approved introduction of one-year diploma courses in the evening sessions in dance, Carnatic music and percussion instruments (Mridangam, Kanjira and Ghatam). M.Sc. in electronics and instrumentation course has been renamed as M.Sc. in electronics with instrumentation as a specialisation. The AU School of Distance Education will offer one-year disaster management course.

Intake of HRM course has been reduced from 62 to 50 with 30 students to be admitted in regular stream and 20 in self-finance stream.

Other courses to be introduced are B.Com in computer application and a five-year integrated course in chemistry department of AU College of Engineering while a proposal to withdraw the five-year M.A. in economics course has been postponed.

Giving details of other activities, Prof. Nageswara Rao said the university has achieved a good placing in the QAS rankings for the second year in succession, MoUs are being signed with foreign universities to improve the research and education aspects of the university, steps are being taken to construct a hospital in the south campus .

Self-finance courses and evening courses are being introduced to make the university financially strong, he added.