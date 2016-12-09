3-day literary festival from today

A quarterly magazine Prasanna Bharathi is organising a three-day literary festival, Andhra Sahiti Maha Sadassu 2016 at the Visakha Public Library from Friday to Sunday. Presentation of literary awards, release of books and talks by scholars are arranged during the literary festival, editor of Prasanna Bharathi K.S. Prasad said on Thursday.

The festival starts on Friday evening with presentation of awards. The Kondepudy Subba Rao Sahitya Puraskaram will be presented to Rasa Raju of Tanuku for his poetic work Vijaya Bharatam and to Shri Kolla Srikrishna Rao of Guntur for literary criticism for his Mana Kavi Jashua. D.V. Surya Rao, Bhagavatula Krishna Rao and Addanki Srinivas will receive the Smt. Vedula Venku Sodemma memorial awards for best literary essays. Chilakamarri Krishnamacharyulu will receive the Smt. Vemu Lakshmikantamma award for the best Satakam.

Special Chief Secretary to the State government L.V. Subrahmanyam will release a book Srimadandhra Sivananda Ramayanam-Balakanda written by V.L.S. Bhimasankaram of Hyderabad. Every year the magazine is felicitating a scholar and this year president of the Andhra Padya Kavita Sadassu of Anakapalle K. Kota Rao will be honoured.

MLC and president of GITAM University MVVS Murthi will be the chief guest and noted scholar Vedula Subrahmanya Sastri will preside.

As part of its campaign for preserving traditional values in literature Prasanna Bharati is organising lectures and on the second day, Prof. Kota Rao will speak on Manu Charitra and human relations; Rambhatla Parvateeswara Sarma on the propriety of five Telugu classics; and Neti Ananatarama Sarma of Guntur on Souparnopakhyanam-Sri Vidya Tatvam. Andhra University professor Muddulapalli Dattatreya Sastry will be the chief guest of the evening.

Programmes on the first two days will commence at 6 p.m.

On the Sunday, the final day, Dwisatavadhani Maradana Srinivasa Rao of Srikakulam will perform Ashtavadhanam in which noted scholars of the city will don the roles of Pruchhakas. The programme starts at 9 a.m.