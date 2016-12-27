‘Swachhata app’ to receive civic complaints

more-in

MP K. Haribabu on Monday gave full credit to the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner and the staff for the city bagging the fifth place among 50 clean cities in India.

Participating as a chief guest at a programme organised to create awareness on the Swachhagrahi and Swachhata app at the VUDA Central Park here on Monday, Mr. Haribabu recalled that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched the Swachh Bharat Mission on October 2, 2014 and the GVMC officials, employees and workers put in their best efforts for the success of the programme.

A walk down the Chavulamadum area, which used to full of dust, dirt and garbage strewn around, would be enough to understand the efforts of the GVMC in the beautification of the area. “I have been seeing this area for the last 37 years and this is the first time that it had got a refreshing new look as a result of the Swachh Bharat initiative. It has also led to Visakhapatnam getting recognised as ‘open defecation free’ city,” he said and gave credit to Chaitanya Sravanthi chairperson Shirin Rahman and her team for creating awareness among slum dwellers in this regard.

He called upon the public to download the Swachhata App and take a picture of the civic problem in their area and send it to the Commissioner and Swachh Bharat Mission for immediate action and thereby contribute to the Swachh Visakha.

GVMC Commissioner N. Harinarayanan appealed to the public for their support to achieve the target of Swachh Bharat, Swachh Andhra and Swachh Visakha by ensuring cleanliness of their surroundings.

Mr. Harinarayanan said 1,000 persons had registered themselves as ‘Swachchagrahis’ to prevent ‘open defecation’ in the city.

Swachh Bharat ambassadors Shirin Rahman, V.V. Ramana Murthy, P.L.K. Murthy and Visweswara Rao spoke.

Zonal Commissioner-III V. Chakradhar Rao presided.

Chief Medical Officer of Health A. Hemanth, Assistant MOH Muralimohan and sanitary inspectors participated.

Later, Mr. Haribabu inspected the RTC Complex premises and advised the GVMC Commissioner to improve footpath leading into the complex.