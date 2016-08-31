“We want to be part of development process of Andhra Pradesh and construction of Amaravati”.

Senior Congress leader Devineni Rajasekhar (Nehru) and his son Avinash will join the Telugu Desam Party in the presence of party president and Chief Minister N. Chadrababu Naidu here on September 15.

They met the Chief Minister at his residence at Undavalli in Guntur district and expressed their willingness to join the TDP, putting an end to speculation about Mr. Nehru’s re-entry into the Telugu Desam. Mr. Nehru told reporters that it was like a home-coming for him as it was the TDP which gave him an opportunity to grow as a leader and political life. “In view of the recent political developments, we decided to join the TDP. We received a warm welcome from Mr. Naidu,” he said. Asserting that he strove hard for the development of the Congress, Mr. Nehru said that he never thought what the party gave to him. Many insiders feel that Mr. Nehru took the decision of joining the TDP keeping in mind the future of his son. Mr. Avinash, who contested the 2014 Lok Sabha election on the Congress ticket, suffered a humiliating defeat.