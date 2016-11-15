Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has urged Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and Reserve Bank Governor Urjit R. Patel to immediately despatch new currency notes amounting to Rs. 1,500 crore to tide over the crisis precipitated by demonetisation of old notes.

In letters to Mr. Jaitley and the RBI Governor, Mr. Naidu said Andhra Pradesh needed that amount to solve the problems faced by people at banks and ATMs following the withdrawal of old currency notes of Rs.1000 and Rs.500 denomination from circulation.

The Chief Minister wanted the Finance Ministry to send Rs. 500 notes worth Rs. 1,000 crore and Rs. 100 notes amounting to Rs. 500 crore.

Addressing mediapersons, Mr. Naidu said he had instructed the bankers to provide digital payment solutions for daily use by the public at various commercial establishments to mitigate the impact of the prevailing crisis.

He said digital payments would pave the way for a cashless economy and banks should themselves provide e-POS machines or facilitate their usage on a larger scale.

District Collectors had been instructed to coordinate the supply of new currency notes from 206 chests at banks and, if necessary, take steps for cash adjustments among the banks.