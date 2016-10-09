Cities » Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA, October 9, 2016
Updated: October 9, 2016 09:18 IST

Lokesh demands public apology from Jagan

  • Staff Reporter
Comment   ·   print   ·   T  T  
Nara Lokesh
Nara Lokesh

For casting aspersions on his relations with his father and Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu

TDP national general secretary N. Lokesh on Saturday demanded that YSR Congress president Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy tender a public apology for casting aspersions on his relations with his father and Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and spreading canards about the TDP’s training classes at K.L. University through his newspaper Sakshi .

In an open letter to Mr. Reddy, the TDP leader stated that his absence during the training sessions on account of ill-health was wrongly reported as the outcome of the straining relations with his father.

He stated that treatment for a health problem had forced him to stay away from the party workshop, but it was distorted deliberately by the newspaper.

The newspaper allegedly ridiculed Mr. Lokesh’s appearance with Deputy Chief Minister N. Chinarajappa at the party leadership programme just to denigrate him.

He was reported to have threatened Mr. Chinarajappa.

“Silly comments were made as part of the YSRC’s constant efforts to show the TDP and its leadership in poor light,” Mr. Lokesh said.

Far from truth

“These are all far from truth. Please don’t be under the impression that you will gain by resorting to such trivial tactics. Your future will be secure only if you make a constructive criticism of the government,” Mr. Lokesh stated.

More In: Vijayawada | Andhra Pradesh | National
Please Wait while comments are loading...

1.  Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2.  Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3.  Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
      or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
      (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4.  We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5.  Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Thanks to rains, groundwater level up in Andhra Pradesh

Woman gang-raped in Vijayawada on Gandhi Jayanthi, 2 held

Durga Devi alankaram today

Students drop travel plans due to hike in bus fares

Power surge at Vijayawada substation injures four

AgriGold victims to stage rasta roko in Vijayawada

BC loan mela today

The road once not taken by many

Unfazed by rain, devotees throng Durga temple

Work apace to put in place electrical network in IGC


Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh best bet for investors: Naidu

CID to auction AgriGold properties soon

Thanks to rains, groundwater level up in Andhra Pradesh

RSASTF conducts search in Renigunta mandal

Lokesh demands public apology from Jagan

Record no. of cases settled in Lok Adalats

Hyderabad

Teenager dies after ending 68 days of ‘holy starvation’

Pilot e-Urban Primary Health Centre at Rasoolpura from today

Thousands of women turn up for Maha Bathukamma

Uttam slams govt. over non-release of fee reimbursement dues

Telugu doctors in US to support cardiovascular care in Telangana

All set for a smooth Muharrum

Jeweller’s teenage daughter dies after 68 days of ‘holy starvation’

Potable water highly contaminated in Mahabubnagar district schools

Visakhapatnam

Indian space scientists guiding the world, says AU Vice-Chancellor

Satyagraha against entry fee

Petroleum hub to come up near Vizag

Banks delaying loans to SCs, STs: Karem Shivaji

Uphold values, Customs officials told


O
P
E
N

close

Recent Article in Vijayawada

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu along with his wife Bhuvaneswari offering silk robes to goddess Kankadurga adorned as ‘Saraswati Devi’ on the occasion of Moola Nakshatram at Kankadurga temple atop Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada on Saturday.—PHOTO: CH. VIJAYA BHASKAR

Unfazed by rain, devotees throng Durga temple

People in large numbers continue to wait in the queue lines even as several spells of rain drench them »