Lokesh demands public apology from Jagan

For casting aspersions on his relations with his father and Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu

TDP national general secretary N. Lokesh on Saturday demanded that YSR Congress president Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy tender a public apology for casting aspersions on his relations with his father and Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and spreading canards about the TDP’s training classes at K.L. University through his newspaper Sakshi .

In an open letter to Mr. Reddy, the TDP leader stated that his absence during the training sessions on account of ill-health was wrongly reported as the outcome of the straining relations with his father.

He stated that treatment for a health problem had forced him to stay away from the party workshop, but it was distorted deliberately by the newspaper.

The newspaper allegedly ridiculed Mr. Lokesh’s appearance with Deputy Chief Minister N. Chinarajappa at the party leadership programme just to denigrate him.

He was reported to have threatened Mr. Chinarajappa.

“Silly comments were made as part of the YSRC’s constant efforts to show the TDP and its leadership in poor light,” Mr. Lokesh said.

Far from truth

“These are all far from truth. Please don’t be under the impression that you will gain by resorting to such trivial tactics. Your future will be secure only if you make a constructive criticism of the government,” Mr. Lokesh stated.