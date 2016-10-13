Srihari Maddula designs innovative multi-tasking bulb

Remote controlling is almost a norm in every home where appliances are operated with a regulator - the bulb being the only exception.

“I have seen couples picking up arguments in bedroom over who would switch off the light. This set me thinking on an option that could address the issue. A typical bedroom has a tube light, a normal incandescent lamp and a night lamp. I wanted to pack all three in one besides conserving energy,” says Srihari Maddula, a techie-turned entrepreneur.

A native of Kakinada and raised in Vijayawada city, Mr. Srihari has worked in the world’s most valuable companies like Amazon and Facebook before opting out of them to pursue his passion in electronics.

He pursued Engineering (Electronics) in Acharya Nagarjuna University. “Those days, all toppers would join the IT brigade and I was no exception. But soon I realised that I wanted to do something related to electronics,” says Mr. Srihari.

He took a sabbatical and plunged into a year-long intense research before designing an innovative new class of light emitting multi-watt LED bulb.

The innovative multi-tasking product he has designed operates as a 9-watt bulb when powered on for the first time. Switch it off and turn it on again and the same bulb operates at 4.5 watts. Switching the bulb on for the third time transforms it into a night lamp. “The entire circuitry is embedded in the bulb and one doesn’t have to buy additional regulator,” he explains. The product was ready three months ago and “now we are working on mass production. In the next couple of days, you may see it on Amazon while it will hit the market this month.”