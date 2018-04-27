Kanna’s hospitalisation a fake act, alleges Varla Ramaiah

more-in

TDP spokesperson Varla Ramaiah on Thursday alleged that BJP leader Kanna Lakshminarayana’s hospitalisation was a fake act. Addressing the media here, Mr. Ramaiah alleged that the BJP and the YSRCP had decided to fight the 2019 elections together. “The BJP president has advised YSRCP president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy not to encourage BJP leaders and workers to join the YSRCP,” he alleged.

“That is the reason for the sudden hospitalisation. Both the parties have already come to an understanding to take on Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and fight the TDP in the next elections. That is the reason why Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy is not uttering any word against Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Mr. Ramaiah added. He said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy had received a stern warning from the BJP top leaders not to allow Mr. Lakshminarayana into his party, and warned him off legal complications.

Mr. Ramaiah said when Mr. Naidu raised his voice against the Centre on the Special Category Status (SCS) issue, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy was busy striking a deal with the BJP to get relief from the plethora of court cases.

Mr. Ramaiah said the people would give both the BJP and the YSR Congress Party a fitting reply in the elections.