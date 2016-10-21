She was sick and could not attend classes regularly

The Gannavaram police on Thursday registered a case against head master Koteswara Rao working in the Mustabad Zilla Parishad High School in Gannavaram mandal, for allegedly beating a 10th class student Thanuja.

Mr. Rao bet the student with a stick as she was irregular for classes. Thanuja told him that she fell ill, but the headmaster did not bother to consider it.

The student collapsed in the class room unable to bear the torture.

The girl was shifted to a hospital and her condition is stated to be stable. The headmaster fled when the girl’s parents along with the villagers rushed to the school. Thanuja lodged a complaint with the police, said East Zone Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) B. Vijay Bhaskar.

“We registered a case against the headmaster and the accused will be arrested soon,” the ACP told The Hindu .

District Education Officer (DEO) A. Subba Reddy said an enquiry had been ordered and the Education Department served a show-cause notice to the headmaster.

“We will take departmental action against Koteswara Rao once the enquiry report is submitted,” said Mr. Subba Reddy.

Villagers said Thanuja was suffering from dengue fever and was undergoing treatment. The headmaster bet the student mercilessly, they alleged.