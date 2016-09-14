NTR University of Health Sciences Vice-Chancellor Dr. T. Ravi Raju discussing a point with Robin J Wheatly and Vanessa Bijol from Harvard Medical School, USA at his chamber in Vijayawada on Tuesday.PHOTO: V RAJU

The programme, first of its kind in India, will be launched in Nov.

: The teachers of the Harvard Medical School (HMS) are going to train the teachers of the medical colleges affiliated to the Dr. N.T.R. University of Health Sciences in a first of its kind programme in the country. The programme, called ‘T2T,’ is going to be launched in November.

HMS Office of Global Education (OGE) Director of Administration Robin J. Wheatley and programme director Vanessa Bijol interacted with deans, principals and vice-principals of medical colleges in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana at Dr N T R University of Health Sciences here on Tuesday. Vice-Chancellor of the University T. Ravi Raju presided over the session. HMS OGE offers a wide range of skills-based career development programmes to medical professionals, scientists and healthcare leaders throughout the world.

The learning approach of the OGE programmes combines online and live teaching in an interactive format to allow participation.

The teaching faculty from different medical colleges, in a video conference, listened to and interacted with HMS Senior Associate Dean of Global Education Ajay K.Singh. Dr Singh heads the Global and Continuing Education at HMS and is the Director of the Master in Medical Sciences in Clinical Investigation programme. The days of a teacher lecturing non-stop for one hour to a large gathering of 200 students are over, Prof. Ravi Raju said.

Interactive sessions

In the new methodology, there would be smaller groups of students, 10 to 20 in a group, and the sessions would be highly interactive. The subject for discussion would be emailed to the students the previous day and they had to come prepared to the class, Prof Raju said.