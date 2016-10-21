Chief Secretary S.P. Tucker instructed District Collectors to focus on clearing files, whose number stood at around 60,000, half of which had been gathering dust for over a year.

Addressing the Collectors and other officials through a video-conference here on Thursday, Mr. Tucker said functioning of Collector offices would be monitored by senior officers deputed for the purpose. This was to ensure that the government delivered on its commitments.

Smart Pulse Survey

He issued instructions for expediting the Smart Pulse Survey (SPS) to extend the fruits of welfare schemes to the targeted sections. The SPS needed to be speeded up in the urban areas where its progress was far from impressive.

Swachch mission

Mr. Tucker said due priority should be given to implementation of Swachch Bharat Mission and wanted that details of physical and financial progress of construction of public toilets be furnished to higher officials from time to time for achieving the goal.

Joint Collector G. Chandrudu said that while data related to 46.92 lakh population was to be gathered in the district, only 52 per cent of it was completed in cities and towns and 81 per cent in villages.