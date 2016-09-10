Best price caught fire at nidamanuru near Vijayawada on Saturday. Photo. CH Vijaya Bhaskar

The cause of fire was not known immediately and the condition of the injured is stated to be critical.

One person suffered burns and property worth some crores of rupees was reduced to ashes in a major fire mishap that occurred in the Best Price supermarket in Nidamanuru village on Vijayawada outskirts in the early hours on Saturday.

Electronic material, plastic goods and stocks were burnt in flames. Six fire tenders were rushed to the spot and fire personnel are trying to put off flames.

Traffic was jammed on the National Highway on Eluru Road due to the mishap.