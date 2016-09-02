The Central Investigation Unit of Anti-Corruption Bureau unearthed crores of disproportionate property of an endowments official following raids at multiple locations on Thursday.

According to ACB officials, K. Vidyasagar Babu, Deputy Commissioner rank officer in Endowments Department was found possessing disproportionate assets worth around Rs. 25 crore.

Raids were conducted at his properties in Nunna, Vijayawada and Hyderabad.

The officer who was relieved from the post of Executive Officer of Bramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy Devasthanam, Srisailam allegedly possessed gold weighing 1.5 kilograms, four acres land, G+1 house in Vijayawada, a commercial building, four flats, two plots and others, an ACB official said.

Mr. Vidya Sagar Babu, native of Nunna is currently waiting for posting.