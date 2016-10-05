The harvested heart being flown in by a helicopter to GGH Guntur.— photo: T. Vijaya Kumar

Heart airlifted from Nellore to Guntur, liver sent by road to Vijayawada

Five vital organs, including heart and liver, of a 35-year-old man declared brain dead in Nellore Narayana Medical College hospital, were delivered to hospitals in Guntur, Vijayawada, Chennai and Tirupati to be transplanted into recipients on Tuesday.

The heart, liver, lungs and the two kidneys of wine shop supervisor Subba Reddy, who suffered grievous injuries in a road accident on October 2, were harvested and sent to the Guntur General Hospital (GGH), Vijayawada Manipal Hospital, Chennai Fortis Hospital, Tirupati SVIMS and the Narayana Medical College respectively for transplantation.

The Krishnapatnam port authorities provided a helicopter to airlift the heart from Nellore to Guntur. “The moment we got request from the district officials and the doctors, we roped in our port chopper,” said Ganta Venugopal, industry relations representative, Krishnapatnam port.

GGH RMO Y. Ramesh said the organ was transplanted in Hiraman Bai, (28), who had been suffering from a rare Cardiomyopathy disease for over a year.

The chopper landed at the Police Parade Grounds at 5.10 pm and the ambulance reached the GGH within five minutes through a green corridor. The surgery started at 6 pm at the modular operation theatre of Podila Prasad GMCANA Super Speciality unit in the GGH.

A team headed by Chairman of subcommittee for heart, lung transplantation AGK Gokhale, comprising of Dr.Sudhakar , Dr.Bharadwaj and Dr Appa Rao performed the surgery.

Meanwhile the liver of Subba Reddy was transported to the Vijayawada Manipal Hospital by road. Leader of the Liver Transplantation team at the Manipal Hospitals Manisegaran said it would take 6 to 8 hours to transplant it.

Jeevandan coordinator G Krishnamurthy said the first brain death declaration was made on Monday night and the second on Tuesday morning. One of the kidneys was allotted to the Narayana Medical College as per the norms and the second to the SVIMS as per rotation.