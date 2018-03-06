Ban on fresh water fishing from April

more-in

With aquaculture emerging as a major source of revenue for the State, post bifurcation, the Fisheries Department has decided to preserve the precious aqua resources. It is estimated that aquaculture, from both fresh water and sea, fetches an annual revenue of ₹15,000 crore.

The department has now come out with clear guidelines on the ban on fresh water fishing beginning April to ensure breeding.

There are four reservoirs in the district — Nagarjuna Sagar, Pulichintala, Prakasam Barrage and the river basin extending up to Repalle — and usually fishermen venture in these waters throughout the year. But from this year, the department wants to implement the ban.

The ban period in the Nagarjuna Sagar begins from June and extends till September, in Pulichintala from April to June and in Prakasam Barrage for a few months beginning July.

“We also want to streamline the process of issuing licences. The fishermen with valid licences would be eligible for all subsidies of the government,” said Deputy Director, Fisheries Department, Siva Subramaniyam.