: The Andhra Pradesh Universities Contract Teachers Joint Action Committee (APUCJAC) on Wednesday asked the authorities to regularise the posts of assistant professors as there was a proposal to conduct a common recruitment test to recruit the faculty in State-run universities.

Speaking to media persons, convenor Arjunudu said that about 500 contract assistant professors were performing their duties in the universities and most of them had completed ten years of service. “Our recruitment process was strictly in compliance with the mandatory reservation roster and prescribed academic qualifications.”

“A seven-member selection committee with Vice-Chancellor as the chairman interviewed the applicants and after a thorough scrutiny the posts were finalised and appointments were made in 2005,” he said.

He said most of them had crossed 50 years and were agitated over their fate . “Along with us our dependant family members are put to mental agony,” he added. Mr. Arjunudu said the assistant professors were living with the meagre consolidated pay of Rs. 28, 080 per month.

Committee members K. Nagaraju (JNTU-K), G. Padma Rao (Dr. A. R. Ambedkar), Dr. V. Mallikarjuna Reddy (Sri Venkateswara), M. Sridhar (Rayalaseema), M. Bhaskar (Adikavi Nannaya), Dr. Tirumal Rao (Krishna) took part in the meeting.