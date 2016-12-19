Vijayawada

Masula roads will be developed, says Minister

The roads across the district headquarters of Machilipatnam would completely be repaired and developed by the end of 2018 and an action plan is being prepared. Excise and B.C. Welfare Minister Kollu Ravindra on Sunday said that all the roads across the port town would be fully developed. The Minister and MP K. Narayana on Sunday laid foundation stone for ITI road works worth Rs. 10 lakh. About Rs. 5 lakh from the MP Local Area Development Scheme has been sanctioned for the road. Machilipatnam Municipal Chairperson M. Baba Prasad and other officials were present.

