Vijayawada

Left parties condemn arrests ahead of protest

CPI (M) leaders and activists being arrested while staging a protest in Vijayawada on Thursday.  

more-in

The 10 Left parties have condemned the clampdown on the candlelight protest at RK Beach in Visakhapatnam by the State government. The Left parties have asked the people to come on to streets on Friday to protest against the repression of public voice and arrests. Opposition leader Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy was “arrested” in Visakhapatnam airport, while CPI(M) State secretary P. Madhu and others were arrested while they were on their way to Visakhapatnam from Ichhapuram. The protests would be organised across the State on Friday, the Left leaders said. CPI State secretary K. Ramakrishna wrote to Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu taking objection to the arrests and cases foisted against the students who planned a silent protest.

The students planned a peaceful protest to demand special category status (SCS) to Andhra Pradesh. The government should stop hoodwinking people and come forward to achieve the SCS, he said.

Post a Comment
More In Vijayawada
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 27, 2017 8:10:50 AM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Vijayawada/Left-parties-condemn-arrests-ahead-of-protest/article17099091.ece

© The Hindu