Left parties condemn arrests ahead of protest

more-in

The 10 Left parties have condemned the clampdown on the candlelight protest at RK Beach in Visakhapatnam by the State government. The Left parties have asked the people to come on to streets on Friday to protest against the repression of public voice and arrests. Opposition leader Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy was “arrested” in Visakhapatnam airport, while CPI(M) State secretary P. Madhu and others were arrested while they were on their way to Visakhapatnam from Ichhapuram. The protests would be organised across the State on Friday, the Left leaders said. CPI State secretary K. Ramakrishna wrote to Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu taking objection to the arrests and cases foisted against the students who planned a silent protest.

The students planned a peaceful protest to demand special category status (SCS) to Andhra Pradesh. The government should stop hoodwinking people and come forward to achieve the SCS, he said.