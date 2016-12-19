Call for promoting human welfare

Deputy Speaker Mandali Budha Prasad (third from right) at the ‘Manavathavadula Maha Sammelanam’ in Vijayawada on Sunday. | Photo Credit: CH_VIJAYA BHASKAR

more-in

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Speaker of A.P. Assembly Mandali Buddha Prasad here on Sunday underlined the need for promotion of human welfare to achieve a developed society.

Speaking at ‘Manavatavadula Maha Sammelanam’, a day-long programme organised by various civil society organisations, Mr. Buddha Prasad said even as the world was shrinking into a global village, human values and concern towards one other were declining. He said every person must work towards rekindling the love for humans and human values.

CPI(M) politburo member B.V. Raghavulu said capitalism had taken over humanism. “The increasing trend of capitalism worldwide is diluting human relations. Humanism is facing a threat as profit-driven markets are given importance across the globe,” he added.

Profit-making doesn’t accept equality of humans and those who are after money making always try to avoid the concept of equality, Mr. Raghavulu said.

MLC M.V.S. Sarma pointed out the threats being faced by social activists who strive for the welfare of humanity. Incidents of killing and threatening of whistle-blowers and reformers are to be condemned by one and all, he said.

Noted writer and convenor of Dalit Mahasabha Katti Padma Rao, former IMA president Dr. Samaran, Vijayam and Chennupati Vidya from Atheist Centre and Vasavya Mahila Mandali spoke. Fourteen books on various progressive topics written by Gora, Saraswati Gora, Lavanam, Hemalatha Lavanam, Vakulabharanam Lalitha and others were released on the occasion.