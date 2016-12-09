‘Health for All’ launch on Jan. 1

more-in

The State government is contemplating a new scheme, Health for All, shortly. The scheme is aimed at people who were outside the Chandranna Bima scheme.

Addressing the press here on Thursday, Medical and Health Minister Kamineni Srinivas said of late many people were seeking assistance under the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to meet the medical and health care needs as they did not have insurance facilities. Health for All was being introduced to cater to the needs of such people.

Every individual in the family had to pay Rs.95 per month to avail the benefits of the scheme. Expenses up to Rs.2 lakh would be borne by the government under the scheme. There was no bar on age to get enrolled under the scheme, he said. Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu would formally launch the scheme on January 1. People can register their names between January 1 and February 28. The scheme would be implemented from March 1, he said.

Medicare for rural areas

The Minister said the government was also introducing the Swasthya Vidya Vahini programme involving medical and paramedical students. The students would have to go to villages at least once in a month and educate the people on diseases and health care. The programme would be launched on December 24, he said.

“Rashtreeya Bala Suraksha, Cathlabs in teaching hospitals, high-end diagnostics in teaching hospitals, multi purpose support services are some of the other programmes in pipeline,” he said.

Occupancy in the government hospitals had increased with the government providing better infrastructure. Deliveries of babies had increased by 7.9 per cent while out patient care increased by 25 per cent, he added.