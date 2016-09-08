Vinayaka idols being immersed at the Cauvery in Srirangam in Tiruchi on Wednesday. Photo: M. Srinath

The absence of water flow in the Cauvery dispirited the immersion ritual

Immersion of Vinayaka idols passed off peacefully amidst tight security in the city on Wednesday.

After being taken out in processions from different parts of the city and neighbouring districts, the colourful idols of different sizes were immersed in the Cauvery river. They were brought to the Cauvery bridge, where a pedestal was erected to enable the devotees to offload the idols from the trucks or vans and then immerse them in the river.

A festive atmosphere prevailed on the Cauvery with bursting of crackers, beating of drums and playing of devotional music and chants. Hundreds of people and passersby thronged the spot to witness the immersion ritual. Hundreds of small idols brought by people from their houses were also immersed on the occasion.

However, the absence of water flow in the Cauvery dispirited the immersion ritual as the devotees were forced to immerse the idols in the stagnating water, which was said to be domestic sewage let in to the river. But, to assuage the feelings of devotees, the Fire and Rescue Services personnel sprayed water from fire tenders on the idols before the organisers pushed the idols down from the Cauvery bridge near Chinthamani.

Since there was not much flow in the river, the immersed idols could not move from the spot. A large number of idols got stranded at the same spot.

More than 150 idols installed in different parts of the city were immersed in the river till 9 p.m. Special pujas were performed to the idols before they were transported in mini vans for immersion.

According to a report, 11 idols from Perambalur were also immersed in the Cauvery river on Wednesday.

The police had made elaborate arrangements in the city in view of the processions. Except two wheelers, no vehicle was allowed on the Cauvery bridge in the evening in order to ensure hassle-free immersion. Buses and heavy vehicles were diverted on alternative routes on both directions. The immersion ceremony was monitored through closed circuit television cameras.

A police report said, more than 750 idols were immersed in the Cauvery in different places including Jeeyapuram, Pettavaithalai, Vathalai and other waterbodies in Manapparai, Manachanallur, Thuraiyur, Musiri, Thottiyam and others. About 14 idols were immersed in a water body in Puthanatham amidst tight police security.