: The Tiruchi Corporation has decided to construct one more biogas fuelled community kitchen near Mettu Street in Woraiyur.

This will be the second community kitchen in the city. The first one was established at Viragupettai a few months ago. A sum of Rs.25 lakh has been sanctioned for the project.

Under the project, a bio-digester with 15 cubic meter capacity and a building to house gas stoves will be constructed. The building will have utility space for 10 families to cook at a time. Besides day-to-day waste from the daily vegetable market at Woraiyur and cow dung, faecal waste will be used as raw material for producing biogas. A facility will be provided to carry the waste from the neighbouring community toilet to the bio-digester directly for producing gas so as to convert the waste into gas.

N. Ravichandran, Corporation Commissioner, told ‘The Hindu’ that the construction of community kitchen has begun. It would be completed within two months. A total of 10 gas stoves would be set up at the kitchen. Once the construction was over, it would be opened for public use. A group of 10 families of Kalnaicken Street, who were using kerosene as fuel for cooking, have been identified as beneficiaries of the community kitchen.

S. Nagesh, City Engineer, said that the location of the community kitchen would get sufficient quantity of raw materials for producing gas required for 40 families. The beneficiaries could bring items for cooking at the community kitchen. They could use the gas free of cost.

Besides fulfilling the domestic gas requirement of poor families, he said it would serve as a tool for scientific disposal of solid waste.