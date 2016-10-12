A large number of devotees pulled the car of Sri Prasanna Venkatachalapathy Perumal Temple at Gunaseelam as part of the brahmothsavam on Tuesday.

The processional idols of Sri Perumal and Sri Ubaya Nachiar were brought to the temple car at about 5.30 a.m. Devotees pulled the car at around 8 a.m. The ‘theertavari’ was held in the evening. The car procession marks the ninth day festival of the ‘brahmothsavam’ which commenced on October 3. The festival concludes with Adum Pallakku on October 13. Elaborate security arrangements were in place.