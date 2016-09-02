Collector K.S. Palanisami releasing the draft electoral roll at the Collectrate in Tiruchi on Thursday.

Marginal decrease in voter strength; number of young voters increases

A special summary revision of electoral rolls began here on Thursday with the district authorities releasing the draft electoral rolls for the nine Assembly constituencies in Tiruchi district.

The revision exercise would go on till the end of this month.

As per the draft electoral roll released here on Thursday, the district has 21,53,137 voters with 11,00,612 women, 10,52,369 men and 156 voters in the ‘others’ category.

The voter-strength of the district has seen a marginal decrease by 2,896 votes following the continuous revision of electoral rolls this year.

The district had 21,56,033 voters as on April 29 this year, prior to the Assembly election.

About 1,450 voters have been included and 2,149 names have been deleted.

The Srirangam Assembly constituency has the maximum number of voters in the district with 2,82,774 electors and Lalgudi remains at the bottom with 2,03,774 voters. Women outnumber men in all the nine constituencies.

Collector K.S. Palanisamy released the draft electoral roll and said the voters’ list would be kept for public verification at all the 2,505 polling stations in the district.

The number of electors in the age group of 18-19 has increased in the district by 13,245 and those in the age group of 20-29 by 6,466 when compared to the final electoral roll released on January 20 this year.

This, he said, was due to the special efforts to enrol young voters, especially through awareness campaign in educational institutions and other places.

The special summary revision exercise, to be carried out with January 1,2017 as the qualifying date, would go on till September 30.

Persons who would attain the age of 18 on the qualifying date can apply for inclusion of their names in the electoral rolls by submitting Form 6 at the offices of the Electoral Registration Officers or Assistant Electoral Registration Officers.

Forms for inclusion of non resident Indians, deletion of names, corrections and migrations within Assembly constituencies can also be submitted.

The application forms can be submitted during the special camps to be held on September 11 and 25 at all the polling stations in the district, Mr. Palanisamy said.

The applications can also be filed online at www.elections.tn.gov.in

The final electoral roll will be released on January 5, 2017.

Booth-level agents already appointed by political parties can assist the Booth Level Officers in the revision exercise.

However, a booth level agent of a party can submit a maximum of 10 applications a day and 30 during the entire summary revision.