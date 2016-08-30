Restructure bridge: Villagers

TIRUCHI: TAMILNADU: 27/08/2016 : BADLY DAMAGED: A view of the badly damaged minor bridge across the Ayyan Vaikkal in Bikshandarkovil village panchayat near the Sri Uthamarkovil. Residents say that the bridge has been in disuse for over five years. The parapet wall and the floor had caved in, posing a risk to the pedestrians crossing it.Photo: B.Velankanni Raj

Residents of P.S. Nagar and Pazhaniappa Nagar, both in Bikshandarkovil village panchayat, near Sri Uthamarkovil bear the brunt of damage caused to a minor bridge across the Ayyan Vaikkal in the area.

The bridge connects P.S. Nagar with the Coleroon bridge. It forms the vital link to the burial ground in the area. The floor of the bridge had caved in to a depth of about one metre forcing the residents to place boulders to reach the bridge from the road on P.S. Nagar.

Local residents said that those performing the funeral rites at the burial ground are the worst affected as they found it difficult to use the bridge to reach the other side for the past one decade. The bridge should be immediately renovated and restructured, says P. Raman, a resident of P.S. Nagar. K. Sridhar another resident said that the strengthening of the embankments in the area would ensure proper utilisation of irrigation waters.