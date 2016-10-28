Cauvery issue: Farmers swallow a couple of “sleeping pills”

Continuing their protests against the Centre for its failure to constitute the Cauvery Management Board (CMB), the farmers’ representatives of the district staged a protest during the monthly agricultural grievances day meeting here on Thursday.

High drama prevailed at the start of the meeting as a section of farmers swallowed a couple of “sleeping pills” and lay down before the Collector’s table demanding permission from the government to commit suicide.

“Give us permission to commit suicide; farmers are left with no other option in view of the severe crisis situation,” P. Ayyakannu, president, Desiya Thennidiya Inaippu Vivasayigal Sangam, told the Collector, before swallowing the pills along with other members of his association.

Several farmers representatives sat with their mouths tied with black ribbons. A few of them carried packets, resembling sweet boxes, with pieces of bricks in a symbolic protest. “It is a gloomy Deepavali for farmers; we are not in a position to celebrate with sweets and can only afford bricks,” said Puliyur A. Nagarajan, president, farmers wing of the Tamil Maanila Congress.

Ayilai P. Sivasuriyan, district secretary, Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam affiliated to the CPI, said farmers of the State were faced with a highly critical situation in view of the dwindling storage at the Mettur Dam and the absence of rain. “The water released from Mettur has not even reached tail-end areas”, he contended.

Accusing the Centre of betraying Tamil Nadu farmers on the issue of forming the CMB, Mr.Nagarajan demanded payment of a cash grant of Rs.5000 to farmers for celebrating Deepavali. The farmers also demanded compensation for farmers whose crops were affected by shortage of water for irrigation.

The agitators withdrew the protest after a couple of farmers’ leaders raised strong objections to the protest being staged inside the meeting hall. M.P.Chinnadurai, district president, and R.Raja Chidambaram, State secretary, Tamizhaga Vivasayigal Sangam, said the forum should not be converted into a platform for protests. “Such protests should be staged only outside the meeting venue. If you wish, you can stage a walk out,” Mr.Chinnadurai chided the agitators even as officials watched the proceedings helplessly.

Mr.Raja Chidambaram regretted that he was attending grievances meetings since the 1980s and of late the meets were being “sidetracked” by some.

Collector K.S.Palanisamy managed to restore order by asking the protesting farmers to return to their seats.