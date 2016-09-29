Several members of the Bharatiya Janata Party and Hindu organisations were arrested here on Wednesday after they attempted to stage an agitation condemning the killing of Hindu front leaders in the State.

They assembled at Chinthamani to stage a demonstration but police denied permission to do so.

When around 190 BJP and Hindu organisation members tried to stage the demonstration defying the denial of permission, they were arrested.

They urged the police to nab the culprits involved in the killings of Hindu front leaders and condemned the attack on the BJP district unit office at Dindigul recently.