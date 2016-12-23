New records created

more-in

Young athletes scorched the synthetic track at the Anna Stadium here breaking a slew of records during the 35th Bharathidasan University inter-collegiate athletic championship that concluded on Wednesday.

The championship, held on a synthetic athletic track for the first time, was organised by the Jamal Mohamed College. It attracted around 900 students from 71 colleges.

Twenty new meet records were created during the two-day championship. In the men’s section, new records were set by St. Joseph’s College’s 4x100m relay team, 4x400m relay team, A. Viknesh in 200m, V. Saravanakumar in long jump, and C. Sundar in triple jump; National College’s T. Santhosh Kumar in 400m and 400m hurdles, A. Mothi Arun in high jump, and R. Rajesh in decathlon; Jamal Mohamed College’s A. Arul Jothi Nivas in 100m and T. Dharmaraj in pole vault and Bishop Heber College’s R. Muralidharan in hammer throw.

In the women’s category, AVC College’s G. Karthika in long jump and triple jump, and N. Rega in discus throw; National College’s 4x100m relay team and A. Chandralekha in 200m; St. Joseph’s College’s 4x400m relay team and R. Jothi in 1500m and 5000m rewrote meet records.

St. Joseph’s College, with a tally of 27 medals (11 gold, nine silver, and seven bronze), and AVC College, with a tally of 11 medals (five gold, four silver, and two bronze), won the team championship in the men’s and women’s categories respectively. A. Arul Jothi Nivas and A. Chandralekha bagged the best athlete awards in the men’s and women’s categories respectively.

R. Babu Rajendran, Registrar (in-charge), Bharathidasan University, gave away the prizes.