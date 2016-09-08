Collector S. Palanisamy releasing the list of polling stations for the local body elections at Nagapattinam on Wednesday.

10 more for rural centres, 43 for municipal towns and four for town panchayats

An additional 57 polling stations would be set up in rural, town and town panchayats in the district for the forthcoming election to local bodies, said Collector S. Palanisamy. The addition would be 10 centres for the rural centres, 43 for municipal towns and four for town panchayats.

Releasing the details of polling stations notified for the elections here on Wednesday, he said that as many as 1,991 polling stations would be set up for the local body elections this year as against 1,981 stations set up during the 2011 elections.

As for the municipal towns, 43 new stations would be set up. Now, 226 polling stations would be set up as against the 183 polling stations set up during the last election.

The town panchayats would have a marginal increase by just four polling stations. From 123 in the last election, as many as 127 stations would be set up this time, he added.

Maximum effort has been taken to retain the same school or anganwadi as the polling station.

However, due to structural instability and other administrative reasons, alternative arrangements had been made for 220 polling stations – 204 in rural areas and 16 in urban booths.

The changes in the election booths have been notified at the offices of the Block Development Officer, Municipality and Town Panchayat officers. The Collector has appealed to the voters to ascertain the location of the new booth.

The first copy of the list was received by C. Muthumari, District Revenue Officer.