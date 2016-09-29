Minister for Health K.K. Shylaja will inaugurate the World Heart Day observance organised by the cardiology department of the Government Medical College and the Kerala Heart Foundation on Thursday.

Minister for Electricity Kadakampally Surendran will preside over the function, to be held at 9 a.m.

A programme on ‘Heart care for better health’ will be organised to highlight the rising incidence of lifestyle diseases in the State, even in children. Medical camp, poster exhibition, free heart check-up, cholesterol profile check-up, determination of sugar levels in blood, ECG will be held. The camp will be inaugurated by V.S. Sivakumar, MLA. Director of Medical Education Ramla Beevi and Government Medical College Principal Thomas Mathew will be present.