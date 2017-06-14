Thiruvananthapuram

Vector control to be stepped up

Corpn to begin house campaigns to control fever outbreak

In the wake of the outbreak of dengue fever, the city Corporation will hold extensive house campaigns on June 17 and 18 to spread awareness of fever control measures.

People’s participation in vector control has to improve if the measures are to succeed, Mayor V. K. Prasanth said at a meeting held on Tuesday to evaluate the measures taken over the last month to control the spread of contagious diseases. Hygiene and Health committee meetings will be held in each ward on June 14 and 15 to formulate the details of the campaign.

The participation of civil society members is expected at the meetings. The media as well as organisations, including residents’ associations, NSS, NCC and other arts and sports collectives, will be invited to join the house campaigns.

The local body also plans to conduct fogging every Thursday, along with pouring seawater in drains and undertaking source reduction measures in unoccupied flats. The assistance of the police force will also be used to strengthen the activities.

Government department heads will be instructed to conduct source reduction measures in an efficient manner, failing which the Corporation will seek legal action against them. Awareness classes at schools are also on the anvil.

